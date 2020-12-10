Police constable succumbs after being hit from motorcycle

A police constable who was this morning struck from his motorcycle by another motorist has died.

He has been identified as Fabian Morrison, who was attached to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.

However, The Gleaner was informed that Morrison was reportedly hit by the driver of a Honda motor car.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near the entrance to the Jamaica Defence Force Up Park Camp in St Andrew.

Morrison was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he succumbed while being treated.

The Honda motor vehicle was seized and is now impounded at the Elletson Road police station.

Police personnel wept uncontrollably as they mourn the death of their colleague and are now undergoing grief counselling.

