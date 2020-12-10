Scale down on your Christmas plans, says Savanna-la-Mar mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

SPEAKING AGAINST the background of an increase in the number of persons returning positive COVID-19 tests in the parish of Westmoreland, Savanna-la-Mar’s Mayor Bertel Moore, who is also the chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, is calling on vendors across the parish to scale down their plans for this year’s Christmas vending.

With respect to the implementation of added special restrictions for vendors, especially those operating in Savanna-la-Mar, Moore said that there will be some changes as minor restrictions will be introduced.

“There will be no Grand Market, but we will be extending areas on Great Georges Street that people can do their business,” said Moore, who was speaking at a health function in Negril on Tuesday.

“There will be some restrictions, but nothing major. We have held meetings with the police, and we have discussed the areas that they (the vendors) are not supposed to be, and areas that they can be. But we are also looking at, because of the COVID situation, that we must restrict huge gatherings.”

“Let me use this opportunity to say to the vendors, use your discretion, and remember we are in a serious time at the present. So what they must do is remember how serious COVID is, and let us work together as a team to do the things that are right in our parish, that we can try and keep down the spread (of the disease),” added Moore. “The rate of spread in the parish at this point in time must be recognised by all as very serious, while noting that only close observance of the health protocols in place will help in overcoming the spread of COVID-19 in the parish, and nationally.”