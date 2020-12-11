66 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from four to 82 years, pushing the total to 11,509 with 3,417 being active.

Of the new cases, 24 are men, 41 are women and one is under investigation.

No new death was recorded, keeping the tally at 270.

Meanwhile, three new fatalities were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the total to 41.

The health ministry says two of the cases were previously under investigation, while one in a new case.

In the meantime, there were 145 more recoveries, increasing the total to 7,667.

Some 82 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,735 are at home.

