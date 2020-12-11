Airport employee arrested in $2 billion cocaine bust

An airport employee has been arrested in connection with the seizure of a $2 billion cocaine bust at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The police say the drug was discovered on Thursday.

They say about 9:45 a.m., the narcotics team searched a vehicle belonging to the airport employee and 239 packages of cocaine were found.

He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Investigations say the drugs, which weighs 611 pounds or 278 kilogrammes was destined for the United States of America.

According to the police, the going rate there is USD$50,000 per kilogramme.

Earlier this week, the Narcotics police said they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island.

They are warning would-be drug traffickers to desist.

