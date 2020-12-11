Biker wounded in shootout with police after dramatic delivery truck chase

It was like an early evening action movie: gunmen travelling on a bike firing at a delivery truck in Portmore, St Catherine as they darted through peak-hour traffic.

The Gleaner understands that about 6:30 p.m Friday, two bikers, one with a pillion, began trailing the truck in Passagefort shortly after the driver made a delivery.

The driver became suspicious and reportedly increased his speed as he travelled along the Dyke Road enroute to Kingston.

However, the bikers reportedly followed suit and began firing at the truck.

As the truck driver tried to escape, he overtook a line of vehicles along the Dyke Road and hit a BMW motor car and a Honda CR-V at the Dyke Road-Municipal Boulevard round-a-bout.

Amid the chaos, the driver spotted the police doing traffic duties on the east-bound lane of Highway 2000 and quickly entered the highway via the access road near the round-a-bout.

However, the bikers continued to pursue the trucker.

The trucker finally managed to reach the police and alerted them about the gunmen.

It is reported that the police immediately challenged the gunmen and a shootout ensued.

One of the gunmen was hit while the others escaped.

The police say the injured man has been hospitalised under police guard.

