Body found along dirt track in Portmore community

The police are seeking to identify the body of a man that was found along a dirt track in Caymanas Gardens in Portmore, St Catherine.

The body is of a brown complexion, slim build, and about five feet eight inches long.

The body was clad in a red shirt and pants and a pair of multi-coloured sneakers with a black handkerchief on its head and sporting dreadlocks.

A black and grey knapsack was also found.

The police report that about 8 o'clock on Wednesday night, residents heard explosions sounding like gunshots and summoned them.

On their arrival, the police say the man was seen lying on his side with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

