Former JCF cop making strides in law

Former detective Corporal of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Kevon Miller, has been making strides in the United States and his home country in the field of law.

Miller grew up in Troy district, Trelawny, with his grandparents as his father was involved in politics and his mother was travelling.

An alumnus of Troy All-Age School and Christiana Comprehensive High School, he joined the JCF in January 1998.

“Police, back then, earned a lot of respect from the public and I was blessed to experience some of that,” the 43-year-old told The Gleaner.

He credits the JCF for the foundation of his many successes and for an environment which gave him a sense of belonging and allowed him to thrive.

JCF IMPACT

“I joined the JCF with two CXCs and left with a master’s degree. That’s how much the JCF impacted my life,” he shared.

Miller is the holder of a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree in Governance and Public Policy from The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Despite the academic advances he had made, it became evident that it was time for him to move on.

He reckoned that needed a career change and so he migrated to the United States in 2010, where he joined the army.

Miller recalled that it was an easy transition as he had spent 13 and a half years in the force, which adequately prepared him mentally and physically.

Three years after enlisting, he tore the labrum in his left groin area during a physical activity session.

He underwent a labrum repair surgery and was in recovery for almost two years.

The military man was now faced with the possibility of being medically retired.

Undeterred, he used the education benefits earned while on four years of active duty to pursue studies in law at the Florida A&M University College of Law and subsequently passed the Florida Bar.

After law school, he worked as an assistant state attorney or prosecutor for 18 months in Daytona Beach, before opening his own firm in September 2019.

He is the founder and managing partner at Kevon O. Miller P.A., with offices located in Riverview, Florida, as well as Lauderhill, Fort Lauderdale.

Main Practice

“Florida is where I live and that’s where my main practice is located. I do immigration, personal injury and criminal defence,” the attorney said.

Following that, he went on to Norman Manley Law School and successfully completed the six-month transitional programme to be licensed as an attorney in Jamaica.

“Jamaica has my heart and I will always have the urge to give back to my country. My reason for taking the Bar exams in Jamaica was not only to practise law, but to provide that motivation for our young men and women, but more so our young men,” said a passionate Miller.

He remains committed to the United States and is currently assigned to the Army Reserves as a sergeant.

