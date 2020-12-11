Japan gifts Western Hospitality Institute with refurbished building

WESTERN BUREAU:

Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara on Monday handed over a building that was refurbished at a cost of US$85,094, through the Embassy of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects programme, to the Negril Campus of the Western Hospitality Institute.

The funds, which was used to enhance several aspects of the building, inclusive of providing two computer rooms, three classrooms, a library and eight training rooms, has greatly improved the teaching/learning environment at the educational and skills-training centre for the many hospitality and tourism trainee students at that campus.

In an address at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Fujiwara noted that the new teaching/learning environment created will enable the student trainees to excel in their respective areas of training, which will ultimately strengthen the capacity of the hospitality sector in the western section of the island in particular, and across Jamaica in general.

IMPORTANT PILLAR

“Japan and Jamaica share the view that the education of our people is an important foundational pillar for nation-building. This, therefore, means that all fellow citizens in our respective countries should be empowered to lead sustainable livelihoods,” the ambassador said.

“In fact, education and vocational training form a core part of the human security element that the Government of Japan places priority on, when implementing its official development assistance programme,” added Fujiwara.

The ambassador added that several schools and vocational institutions across Jamaica have received assistance to build new infrastructure or refurbish facilities under the Grassroots Human Security project of Japan.

Eladio Vassell, principal at the Negril campus, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students and staff of the institution, noting that, despite the challenges faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the occasion is one worthy of celebrating.

“The money received was used to restore this formerly burnt-out and deplorable building, which was leased, and formerly housed the Divine Destiny hotel,” said Vassell. “Today the building has been restored to accommodate eight bedrooms on the lower floor, which will be utilised as housekeeping labs/classrooms, and on the second floor, we have a library, a computer room and three classrooms.”

The Western Hospitality Institute has an overall enrolment of approximately 1,200 students across its three campuses in Montego Bay, Mandeville and Negril. The Negril campus has an enrolment of approximately 300 students.