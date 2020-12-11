Judge to make ruling in CMU fraud matter on February 4

Former Education Minister Ruel Reid, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock and their three co-accused are to hear on February 4 whether their fraud case will continue.

At that time, Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks will be ruling on a point raised by defence attorney Hugh Wildman.

Wildman has maintained that officers from the Financial Investigation Division had no authority in law to arrest or bring charges against the accused.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle, Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are facing corruption charges in relation to the CMU affair.

In court today, Crooks said he was prepared to rule on the matter.

However, he said in light of further submissions, the judge said he will need more time to reflect.

The additional submissions were made by both the defence and the prosecution.

In the meantime, Wildman said the matter against his clients is like the Titanic sinking.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.