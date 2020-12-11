Manchioneal residents earn extra cash from Christmas projects

MANCHIONEAL, Portland:

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson is on a quest to create employment opportunities for residents in the Manchioneal division, who were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has crippled their earnings.

Thompson, who spoke with The Gleaner on Tuesday, said a majority of residents in the Manchioneal area lost their jobs after several businesses were forced to close their doors when the Government implemented measures and protocols to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“It was a bad period for most Jamaicans, but I think more so those living in my division, who lost their jobs,” said Thompson.

“We are in the festive season and we all know the excitement that Christmas brings. It’s a celebratory period and a time for sharing. I am ensuring that the people, whether they are JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) or PNP (People’s National Party), they will be earning money to put food on their table this holiday. It’s like a man having no food all week, but on Sunday you provide him with a chicken, five pounds of rice, cooking oil, sugar, and lemon, he is filled for the rest of the week.

“So for me, it’s all about providing an opportunity for the have-nots, so they can earn wages, so as to go shopping and put food on the table for family members. It is a start and I am hoping that this will be replicated in communities across the country, wherein the ordinary man and woman who have lost valuable income will at least earn this Christmas. Already, I am seeing smiles reappearing on the faces of dozens of people who are looking forward to their little Christmas money,” he added.

A Happy Mood

One resident who gave his name as Albert Sewell, and who was spotted clearing and burning dried branches near a section of the sidewalk at Kensington, was in a happy mood while uttering that he will be enjoying his Christmas and New Year’s dinner.

“Bwoy, COVID mash mi up and mi cyan get fi hussle, but right now di mayor run to wi rescue,” he said.

“Mi glad fi di likkle wuk yah, ‘cause nutting nah gwaan. Mi a go get a nice change pon dis yah wuk yah and mi a mek sure say dem pickney have dinna fi chrismus and new year. Is like di mayor know say mi neva tan good and send call mi. Since di virus, all mi likkle hussling stop and tings did ruff bad.”

According to the mayor, work will continue throughout the Manchioneal division, in order to ensure that as many people as possible earn some money to buy basic food and other items during the festive season. He noted that special emphasis is placed on those that are in dire need, who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

The scope of the work includes bushing of the roadways, erecting of culverts, restoration of curve and channel, painting of sidewalks, cutting down of overhanging trees and other vegetation, cleaning of gullies, and major drain cleaning. Manchioneal is heavily dependent on fishing and farming.