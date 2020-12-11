May Pen Bridge in Clarendon to be closed for repairs

The May Pen Bridge in Clarendon will be closed on Sunday, December 13 to facilitate urgent repairs to the driving lanes which have become badly rutted due to recent rainfall.

The bridge will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m and is expected to be reopened at 2:00 p. m.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says the repairs will span the entire width of the roadway and that it is necessary for the structure to be closed.

The road is to be resurfaced under the NWA’s current patching programme.

During the period of closure, no vehicles will be able to enter or leave the town of May Pen via the May Pen Bridge.

Motorists wishing to enter May Pen travelling from the direction of Kingston or Lionel Town should continue along the Bustamante Highway onto Glenmuir Road and Anderson Drive.

The reverse obtains for those who wish to travel east of May Pen towards Old Harbour and Spanish Town.

The NWA is urging motorists to factor in the traffic change in their travel plans for tomorrow.

Motorists are also being reminded to obey posted signs and directions from flag persons.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.