Murder in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew

The police are probing the shooting death of 38-year-old Jermaine Johnson, a labourer of Chadwick Path, Phase 1, Seaview Garden in St Andrew.

The police say Johnson was attacked by unknown assailants along the Eagle Pathway in the community on Wednesday night.

It is reported that about 8:25, two men approached Johnson and opened gunfire hitting him.

The police were summoned and on arrival, Johnson was seen with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

