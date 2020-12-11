Pavement works for Washington Boulevard this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to undertake remedial pavement works along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew this weekend.

The works will be carried out between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection, beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, and will continue until the evening of Sunday, December 13.

The activities will include the milling of the current surface, which is scheduled for Saturday, while the paving of the roadway with asphaltic concrete is scheduled for Sunday.

Motorists should prepare for delays during the period of work or they could opt to use alternative routes.

The NWA is encouraging motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution while travelling along the roadway while the works are in progress.

