Peter Bunting appointed to Senate

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has advised the Governor General to appoint Peter Bunting as a Senator.

This now ends the row over the seat.

Earlier today, embattled businessman Norman Horne indicated that he had asked the Governor General to take the necessary steps to rescind his appointment as he will not take up his seat.

This would create a vacancy, thereby allowing for Bunting’s appointment.

There has been controversy in the opposition People's National Party (PNP) over the Senate seat Golding attempted to fill with Bunting last week.

However, Bunting was unable to take up the post because Horne was still a senator.

Horne had publicly declared his intention to forego the Senate appointment close to the recent presidential election, arguing that he would have allowed the new Opposition leader to select his or her nominee.

However, Horne, who was appointed by former party leader Dr Peter Phillips, failed to do so.

With Golding prevailing in an internal election against Lisa Hanna, relationships in the PNP further deteriorated.

