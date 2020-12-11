Stocks Round Up | Ciboney Group today's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Friday with an advance/decline ratio of 37/27.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,431.32 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 388,337.07.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,446.63 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 392,235.25 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 9.32 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 2,550.79.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.15 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 187.55.

Overall market activity

83 stocks traded

37 advanced

27 declined

19 traded firm

Winners

Ciboney Group, up 22.22 per cent to close at $0.22

Stationery and Office Supplies, up 21.66 per cent to close at $4.55

ISP Finance, up 20.89 per cent to close at $22.97

TransJamaican ($US), up 12.50 per cent to close at $0.01

Key Insurance, up 9.46 per cent to close at $8.10

Losers

Sterling Investments, down 11.72 per cent to close at $2.56

Sygnus Credit ($JA), down 9.06 per cent to close at $15.55

Access Financial, down 8.66 per cent to close at $20.15

Derrimon Trading, down 8.43 per cent to close at $2.28

Sygnus Credit ($US), down 6.41 per cent to close at $0.16

Market volume

24.516 million units valued at over $112.757 million.

Volume leaders were TransJamaican Highway followed by Supreme Ventures and Wigton Windfarm.

