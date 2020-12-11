Update | Planters Hall murder victims identified, high-level probe launched

The Major Investigations Division (MID) has launched a top-level probe in the circumstances surrounding the killing of three men and a woman by unknown assailant (s) in Planters Hall, Old Harbour in St Catherine this morning.

The deceased have been identified by the police as 31-year-old Richard Wright, otherwise called ‘Richie’, 27-year-old Omar Wright, otherwise called ‘Buss Head’, 49-year-old Lester Harvey, all farmers of Rhule Town district, Old Harbour, Clarendon and a female known only as ‘Nordia’ of a Chapleton, Clarendon address.

The police report that about 1:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the four were seen lying in blood with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were all pronounced dead.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact MID 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number, crime stop 311 or the nearest police station.

No motive has been established for the attack.

The district has been plagued by robberies in recent times.

The St Catherine South Police Division, where Planters Hall is located, has seen a 10.5 per cent decline in murders.

Up to December 5, the division recorded 102 homicides while 114 were recorded for the corresponding period in 2019.

There have been 1,227 murders in Jamaica up to December 5, just under two per cent fewer than for the corresponding period last year.

