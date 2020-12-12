Andre Burnett memorialised as genius businessman, family man and mentor

Family, friends and colleagues of Andre Burnett, the 35-year-old businessman who was reportedly swept away by strong currents at Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth in October, memorialised him earlier today as a brilliant entrepreneur, doting dad, husband and exceptional mentor.

His memorial service was held in the auditorium of his alma mater, Munro College in St Elizabeth.

In the first tribute during the service, friend, Adrian Beedle, noted that as a businessman, Burnett made an effort to employ women and incorporate themes of female empowerment into his marketing campaigns- values that emerged from his upbringing by a "network of women."

"One thing that came through for all of us, was the integral role played by the women in his life. One of his first instances of this was 'Dre' sharing his love, appreciation and learnings for the 'Auntie Network'," said Beedle.

He explained: "The 'Auntie Network' is the group of women who, alongside his mother, helped to raise him. From a young age 'Dre' had the privilege of seeing women save the world everyday, [and] armed with the knowledge that women could save us all, he strategically employed and worked alongside mostly women."

Colleague and employee from Muse 360, the advertising and creative company that Burnett founded, recalled his support and creativeness, which led to successful campaigns, such as Campari 'Pop Style', which helped to connect the Campari brand with a new generation of Jamaicans.

"Our company culture was a culture of nurture and growing everyone; testing their limits and increasing their strengths. That was the nature of our boss," said business development manager, Kavel Francis, who spoke on behalf of the company.

She noted that team members were hired on ability and values, which was important to the environment of creativity Burnett nurtured.

"We thank him for being the teacher he was and continues to be in the death of his physical self. He continues to live on in the projects that he attempted, started and completed with other people whose lives he touched at Muse or just through his commitment to learn," she said.

A tribute read on behalf of the president of the Munro College Old Boys' Association, Victor Tomlinson, described Burnett as a successful businessman and genius, who gave back to his alma maters and community.

"He was always willing to help with answering the call with mentoring and supporting his primary school in Balaclava and his beloved Munro College and will be sadly missed," a member of the association read on the president's behalf.

Burnett attended the Balaclava Primary School.

Passionate about storytelling, family, community

His cousin, Nigel Austin, eulogised Burnett as a man who pursued his passions, diverting from his studies in environmental biology after graduation from The University of the West Indies to take on his love for advertising and marketing.

"Anyone who knows 'Dre', knows he was working on 100 ideas at any given time," he said.

"He was a fan of storytelling, no matter the medium. He enjoyed a good TV show, he enjoyed good movies and in advertising he saw the stories that were told and their influence, and he took it on with his usual intensity," he said.

So passionate was Burnett about storytelling, Austin said, that even videos for his own wedding went viral and photos of from the event were requested by the Daily Mail in Britain.

Burnett was equally passionate about being a husband and father to Rochelle and Elizabeth, as well as his parents and his community, where he mentored young men. He was preparing to move his family back to St Elizabeth before his passing, Austin said.

"Andre was always helping to improve others. He was especially concerned when he saw young people not being productively involved," Austin said.

Burnett was reportedly spending time at a resort with his wife and other family members when he went for a swim in a section of Fisherman’s Bay in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth along with two women shortly after 3:00 p.m. on October 25.

The women reportedly left Burnett wading in the water and went back on land. Soon afterwards, a wave came over him, pulling him underwater.

A search followed and body parts believed to be Burnett's were discovered a day later.

