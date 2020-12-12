COVID-19 scare gripping Trelawny as numbers rise

WESTERN BUREAU:

With Trelawny seeing a worrisome increase in COVID-19 cases, businessman Kenneth Grant, chairman of the Falmouth Hospital board, says the uncomfortable statistics, which stands at 260 cases and 13 deaths, is now cause for much concern and a reason to be scared.

“I am very scared and seriously worried about the flippant and careless manner in which some citizens approach the wearing of masks,” said Grant, who is also president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates’ Association. “In Albert Town (where Grant resides), I see residents pack themselves in taxis and all six passengers are in there without masks. This is a recipe for disaster.”

Grant said that, at his business place, he does not allow anyone to enter without having on masks, which he sees as an essential tool in the effort to control the spread of the virus.

“At my own expense, I have bought masks which I give to people who want to do business with me and do not have a mask,” said Grant. “If I was told that there are 100 gunmen at the parish border heading to Albert Town, I would not be as scared as I am about this COVID-19.”

Grant says he is quite worried and concerned about the health professionals at the Falmouth Hospital, who are exposed to the risk of contracting the virus in the course of doing their jobs. He is appealing to the police to seriously put the Disaster Risk Management Act in place, to limit the scope for exposure.

Interestingly, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for Trelawny, said the police have been quite vigilant in enforcing that law and they are arresting numerous persons for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“Since March, we have taken over 200 persons to court for breaching the Act,” said Ricketts. “We have been having a high level of cooperation from the courts. Just last week, we saw them handing down fines of $50,000 and $70,000.”

Dr Leighton Perrins, Trelawny’s chief medical officer, said he, too, was quite concerned at the situation in the parish, but noted that a professional approach is being taken to the situation.

“We are professionals guided by a code, so, despite the risks, we still carry out our duties. We have no control over people, especially the young ones, who have no regard for authority,” said Perrins. “They just do what they want to do. I can’t be a mask police.”

Like Grant, Trelawny’s Custos Paul Muschett is also quite concerned, as the virus has inflicted persons who he knows quite well and, as a consequence, he, too, is preaching the message of compliance.

“The virus has come close to me. There are now people with whom I associate who have contracted the virus. It is spreading rapidly because people are flouting the Disaster Risk Management protocols,” said Muschett.