Jada Powell to fulfil dream of continuing education in Jamaica

Jada Powell is no stranger to greatness. The scholar is the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships.

A former student of the St Andrew High School (SAHS) for Girls, Powell received the Strive for Success Scholarship from the SAHS Class of 1982. This scholarship is awarded to students who exhibit academic prowess, strong leadership skills, and a spirit of volunteerism. Powell received the Career Advancement Programme Scholarship from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

She has also received opportunities to study abroad, having received partial scholarships from international universities, including The University of Tampa, Ithaca College, and DePaul University. But she is adamant that remaining in Jamaica is her best option and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing at The University of the West Indies.

The 19-year-old, who operates a small business, J’shea Designs, says her decision to continue education in her island home stems from a deep desire to help fellow young entrepreneurs succeed at their craft.

“I believe that rooted in the core of all Jamaicans is an overwhelming amount of creativity and drive that can unleash unimaginable opportunities. However, most are not equipped with the knowledge of business operations, communication, and public branding. I want to fill that gap so that there can be a plethora of thriving enterprises and entrepreneurs in Jamaica,” said Powell.

It’s why a recent NCB Foundation scholarship is extra special to the future brand strategist. One of four national champions named by the 2020 NCB Foundation Scholarships and Grants Programme, Powell will receive a scholarship valued at $600,000 towards tuition and school-related expenses for the duration of her tertiary studies.

GOAL ACCELERATOR

She notes that the scholarship will go a long way in helping to alleviate the burden of tuition for her studies and accelerate her goals.

NCB Foundation’s Scholarships and Grants Programme started in 2008 and has since spent more than $400 million to support young Jamaicans and help them to realise their academic dreams.

This year, the foundation awarded $75 million in funding in two phases to its scholarship recipients. In Phase one, called the Level-Up Grant Programme, $25 million was awarded to persons who had lost their jobs due to COVID-19 to have access to online courses to teach them how to make money online.

The second phase saw the remaining $50 million allotted to first-year students at the undergraduate level who were accepted to accredited institutions across the island.

Four national champions received $600,000 towards tuition and school-related expenses. They are: Powell, Keneisha Henry, Saskia Allen, and Ackeem Esterine.

