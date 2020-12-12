Services relocated as St Ann’s Bay Health Centre undergoes repairs

Some services at the St Ann’s Bay Health Centre have been relocated to Steer Town and Lime Hall health centres for four weeks from December 8, as the facility undergoes repairs, according to a release from the North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

Patients who would usually attend the St Ann’s Bay Health Centre to see the doctor, are to go to the Steer Town Health Centre instead, as doctors will be at the facility daily to see patients.

NERHA says patients who need dressings and physiotherapy services may access those services daily at the Lime Hall Health Centre.

Other services such as maternal and child health, public health inspection, mental health and laboratory, will continue to be offered from the St Ann’s Bay Health Centre.

“The North-East Regional Health Authority/St Ann Health Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks you for your patience as we facilitate critical renovation and refurbishing works at the St Ann’s Bay Health Centre, to serve you better,” NERHA said.