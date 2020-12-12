St Catherine man dies from COVID-19; 99 new cases; 132 recover

A 45 year-old man from St Catherine is the latest fatality from COVID-19.

His death brings to 271, the number of people who have died from the infectious disease since it reached Jamaica's shores in March.

This puts Jamaica's case fatality ratio at 2.3 per cent, which is just below France with 2.4 per cent and above the US with 1.9 per cent, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US. Mexico has the highest ratio with 9.2 per cent.

There are no new deaths under investigation, data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Clinical Management Summary for Friday shows, but 30 are still being probed.

Eighty-four people are in hospital the ministry says, seven of them critically ill and eight deemed moderately ill.

Meanwhile, all parishes except Portland recorded new cases of the disease. There were a total of 99 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall confirmed cases since March to 11,608.

St Catherine and Westmoreland experienced the highest number of new cases with 16 new confirmed cases each, followed closely by Manchester with 15. St Ann had six cases, while Clarendon, Hanover, Kingston and St Andrew and St Thomas each recorded five new cases. Trelawny and St Elizabeth each had four and St Mary two.

However, recoveries continue to climb, with 132 recoveries in the past day. That brings the number of people now well to 7,799, or just above 67 per cent.

There are 3,383 known active cases of the disease.

