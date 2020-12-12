Update| Dispute with biker led to truck chase

The police say investigations have revealed that yesterday's chase of truck by armed bikers along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine, stemmed from a dispute between the truck driver and one of the bikers.

The police did not provide details about the nature of the dispute.

Providing their account of the chase, the police, this afternoon, posted to their Twitter page that a team of cops, conducting duties under the Christmas season operation, Surge, rescued the trucker, after the unit crashed into four cars at the round-a-bout connecting the highway and Municipal Boulevard.

"The gunmen, who investigators believe were surprised by the lawmen's presence, opened gunfire at the police team. The team restricted their actions due to the high risk situation, however, they managed to return the gunfire and one of the bikers was shot," the police said.

They said the injured biker was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

The police did not provide the time of the incident, but The Gleaner reported yesterday that the event unfolded about 6:30 p.m.

Two bikers, one with a pillion, began trailing the truck in Passagefort, shortly after the driver made a delivery.

