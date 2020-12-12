US Embassy gifts Glen Vincent Health Centre with medical supplies

Charge d’ Affairs at the United States Embassy John McIntyre used the occasion at the handover of medical equipment, supplies and power generators to the Glen Vincent Health Centre in Kingston, to reinforce the strong partnership between his country and Jamaica.

The gifts are valued at over US$300,000.

The donation, in conjunction with the 70-bed mobile field hospital, is a US$444,000 supplemental action, and was purchased as part of the US Southern Command’s ongoing assistance to nations responding to the global pandemic in the Caribbean, Central America and South America and funded by the command’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP).

“Whether in security, business or public health, the United States and Jamaica have established a strong tradition of cooperation, in times of success and times of great challenges,” McIntyre said at Thursday’s brief ceremony.

He shared that the hospital supplies, generators and beds further the United States foreign assistance funding to support Jamaica’s ongoing response to COVID-19, and efforts to prevent and control infectious diseases.

The HAP funds infrastructure, equipment and training to help nations prepare before disasters and crisis strikes, but also supports countries that request assistance from the US government when they experience health and weather-related emergencies.

McIntyre said the donation complements the long relationship between the US and Jamaica in its sustained partnership, and is another example of the enduring partnership between the US and Jamaica.

“The United States will continue to stand with our partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, as together we harness our resources to fight against the further spread of the virus and end this scourge,” said McIntyre.

In response, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert Flynn thanked the American government and people for their continued support.

She said that partnerships are key to public health and COVID-19 has made this even more apparent as countries around the world work together to combat this pandemic.

“The donation will further strengthen our COVID-19 response, and we continue to implore our citizens to support the efforts of the Government and our international partners by practising the frequent washing of hands, keeping a physical distance and always wearing a mask,” said Cuthbert Flynn.

