30 recognised in Prime Minister's National Youth Awards

Thirty youth and organisations that work with youth, have been presented with the Prime Minister's National Youth Award. They were recognised for their contributions to several areas of Jamaica's development, including: innovation in science and technology, arts and culture, youth development, journalism, sports and academics.

The recipients, this year, include the 2019 IAAF World Champion long jumper, Tajay Gayle, who received one of four awards presented for contributions to sports.

Some 70 youth were nominated for awards this year, which were presented during a virtual ceremony under the theme: 'Resilient Through Entrepreneurship, Training Hope, Innovation, Networking and Knowledge: Rethink.'

Addressing the awardees, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said investing in youth and education are the greatest investments Jamaica can make in its future. He said it's important for Jamaica to celebrate it's youth and their achievement.

"The efforts of young entrepreneurs to make the bold step to start up businesses, or youth leaders making a difference in their communities, are often not highlighted," he commented.

"The projects you undertake, the experience and passion you bring will change the lives of others and are of great value," he told awardees.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams said the achievement of the awardees is an affirmation of their commitment to nation-building.

"Our young people today are finding new ways of being innovative, creative in various sectors, especially as you navigate and manipulate new technologies," she said.

She also applauded them for their keen involvement in civic society to engender inclusiveness and improve decision-making.

Williams said the ministry will be creating regular and sustained avenues for youth to partner with government and society on issues that matter to them.

"We will continue to provide platforms to have conversations with older generations to implement change, whilst understanding the constraints and trade offs to which age and experience can sometimes give a better insight," she said.

However, she said older persons will need to be more patient and tolerant of differing views so that there will be an opportunity for an exchange of ideas that can take the country forward.

Minister of State in the ministry, Robert Morgan, also noted that the nation's youth are motivated, dedicated and poised to develop communities and the country.

He, however, expressed disappointment at the lack of nominations in the area of environmental protection this year, pointing out that the government has a vested interest in the area, given the threat of climate change. He said efforts will be made to consult with and empower more youth interest in the area of environmental protection.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.