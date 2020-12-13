Bittersweet Christmas for Jamaica-born philanthropist

CLARENDON:

For the past six years, Emanuel Azan had been making the trek to his community of Farm/Effortville in Clarendon, where he aided the many underprivileged and vulnerable by giving them well-needed supplies such as clothing and food items.

This year, Azan, who is a pastor in Tennessee, United States, and also a retired US army man, said he was of two minds about making the journey to Jamaica, as his resources have been stretched thin due to the impact of COVID-19.

Even more heartbreaking is that he also lost his mother, Tilletha Hyde, to the virus, who died in a New York nursing home.

Azan, who normally funds almost 80 per cent of the outreach out of pocket, with the remaining 20 per cent from his church family and contribution from the Special Forces Veterans Association, said his main source of earning, an art gallery which he operates, has seen a rapid fall in business.

“It has been a very rough year, not just for me, but for all those I normally assist. I see other charities reaching out to me, asking me to assist, as their sponsors have seen a rapid fall and for some non-existent supply,” he shared with The Sunday Gleaner.

“It breaks my heart to tell them I cannot help, as I am struggling myself to put together the outreach to Jamaica.”

Azan said he was encouraged to push ahead with this year’s trip to his homeland by his wife, Marva, who hails from Christiana, Manchester.

He said she encouraged and begged him not to forsake those who were really looking forward to the help.

MOTHER’S HEART

Azan, who will be arriving in the island in time for Christmas, has already shipped off a crate and five barrels chock-full of clothing, shoes, food, toys, and other supplies for the needy.

“I would have liked to do more, as each year, not only the adults, but the children look forward to the outreach, as I normally host a treat for them and provide them with toys. With the social distancing and the big cut in the budget, all of that will not be possible,” he shared.

The death of his mother has made the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic all too real for Azan. He will be taking her ashes with him, as it was her ardent wish to be buried in her homeland.

As he looks forward to bringing a smile to the faces of those whose lives he will be touching, he said this year will be a bittersweet time for him.

“My mother was someone who always enjoyed giving back. In fact, even after she migrated, she made a big impact in the community with her giving. That, plus my faith, has seen me continuing what she started,” he shared.

Azan, who has also lost dear friends to the virus, said it pains his heart that the one thing he was looking forward to doing, something extra special for the children in the form of a Christmas treat, to make up for the rough year those from the community have been through, had to be put on hold. However, he is happy for the little he can do to put a smile on their faces.

“It will definitely be a different kind of Christmas celebrations this year, but we still have to give God thanks. A least we are alive to celebrate,” he said.

