Breaking the shackles of COVID-19 - Nurse uses magical touch to aid the sick

Shaken up by the passing of her father and uncle, both victims of the dreaded COVID-19, massage therapist and practical nurse, Taniesha Wright, struggled through several setbacks and adversities, but miraculously continues to deliver quality service in patient care/healthcare.

Supported and encouraged by her boss, Dr Carlene Lumley, who is also her mentor, Wright, a Portland resident, fought back against the disappointments and loss to overcome and focus on her profession and passion of helping the sick.

She somehow found the strength, through persistent prayer to God, to make it to work every day at the Wellness Fountain Medical Centre at Boundbrook in Portland to administer her magical healing touch on those suffering from varied illnesses by performing massage therapy.

“My job is primarily to provide relief of pain, rehabilitate injuries, reduce stress, increase relaxation, and aid in the general wellness of my patients,” explained Wright.

“I am a certified massage therapist and also a certified practical nurse. I’m passionate about healing people and providing them with the best patient care possible.”

She shared with The Sunday Gleaner that her world was shattered following the loss of her father to COVID-19 in the United States in April. And if that wasn’t enough, she also lost her uncle, Irvin Brown, who was the councillor for the Fellowship division (East Portland), in October to the virus.

DOUBLE JEOPARDY

“It was like double jeopardy for me and all my efforts of attending Excel Therapeutic Massage Institute suddenly seemed like a waste of time. It was like a nightmare. I was suffering physically and emotionally from the loss of two people that I loved dearly. My father and uncle were expected to share Christmas and New Year’s with me, but their lives were snuffed out by COVID-19,” Wright recounted.

While the 31-year-old practical nurse and massage therapist was struggling to cope with the loss, her boss (Dr Lumley), who knew her true potential, was very supportive and continued to encourage her to get back to her lifelong passion of healing therapy.

“Even though COVID-19 hit our shores and caused a major shutdown of all the sectors, there were clients out there who were suffering from multiple illnesses and I was obligated to offer help, care and relief where possible,” Wright stated.

“We closed down for a few days to carry out major clean-up and sanitising of the facility, in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, and afterwards we reopened. We get patients from all over and from all facets of life, who are bothered by chronic illnesses and underlying conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, blood circulation problem, arthritis, muscle pain, back pain and discomfort, cardiac patients, and so on. So we do massage therapy on sciatica nerve pain, deep tissue massage, and diabetes nephropathy.”

According to Wright, her greatest tool is her hands, along with the use of natural coconut oil, while pointing out that she is well trained to identify the various nerve spots and areas in patients, where she gently massages, also using a muscle roller, a stress ball, thumb tool and a nerve roller tool.

“We do a lymphatic drainage on most patients to remove toxin, improve circulation, and also to improve blood flow from the foot to the heart and to the brain. Sometimes when I do a lymphatic drainage the patient requests to use the bathroom. This is a good thing, as they are relieving themselves of waste,” Wright noted.

“I am passionate about what I do and I care deeply about the well-being and health of my patients.”

