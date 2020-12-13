Man killed during confrontation with police in Portmore, spouse arrested

A man is dead and a woman, identified as his spouse, is in police custody, following a confrontation with a policeman last night in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports to The Gleaner are that the policeman, a corporal, was driving his private motor car along Cumberland Boulevard when he was stopped by a man who complained that he had been hit in the face with a gun by another man. The corporal, who observed the injury to the man's face, advised him to report the matter to the Waterford Police in Portmore.

However, the policeman later saw a man along Keswick Circle fitting the description given to him by the complainant. The policeman identified himself and the man pulled a gun from his waist and began shooting at the policeman. The corporal returned the fire, hitting the man.

It's understood that the injured man's spouse then picked up his firearm and ran. She threw the gun on top of a house, as she was chased by the policeman. The gun, a Smith and Wesson pistol with nine rounds, was recovered by the corporal.

The woman was arrested.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The policeman was not hurt.

The Independent Commission of Investigations are involved in the case and are probing the incident.

