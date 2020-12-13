Nine charged in Manchester following arrests at illegal events

Nine people are to appear in court January for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act, after being picked up at illegal social events across Manchester one the weekend.

Those charged are:

Genel Nash- a bar owner in Royal Flat

Venassa Williams- a bar owner in New Green

Kenroy Kirkland- 28 years-old, a mason and owner of Small Vibes sound in Devon District

Orette Williams- a 32 year-old disc jockey of Chantilly District

Shamari Davis- a 29 year-old disc jockey, also from Chantilly District

Commanding officer for the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, said the lawmen, with support from soldiers and other stakeholders, conducted multiple operations across the parish on Friday and Saturday.

The operations were being conducted in an effort to reduce public gatherings and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Francis said nine people were arrested and charged and several others were also warned for prosecution for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Several persons escaped, but he said those persons will be charged when they are caught.

The commanding officer said musical equipment and liquor were also seized.

Francis is appealing to promoters and patrons to desist from breaching the law.

He is also pleading with anyone who may be aware of planned unlawful social events to share information with the police.

