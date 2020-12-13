Police credit Christmas operation with seizure of guns in St James

The police have credited their Christmas season operation, Surge, with the seizure of two guns in St James.

The guns were recovered in the community of Bickersteth on Friday afternoon.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., a team of officers were in the area, when they saw a man running away. He was chased, however, he managed to escape, but dropped a bag as he fled.

The bag was retrieved, searched and two nine millimetre pistols, with their serial numbers erased, and a magazine containing five nine millimetre cartridges were found.

