Westmoreland teen on gun-related charge

A 17-year-old boy is on gun-related charge, following an incident in Sheffield, Westmoreland last week.

The police say about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the security forces were patrolling the area when they noticed a bar with patrons on Dawes Lane. As they approached the bar they observed the teenager placing an item underneath a section of the counter.

The item was seized and identified as a H-2000 semi-automatic pistol. A magazine containing nine nine millimetre rounds was fitted to the weapon.

The teen was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.