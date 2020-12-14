82 new COVID cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from 3 to 90 years, pushing the tally to 11,792.

Some 3,267 cases are active.

There was no new case of death, keeping the total at 273.

Of the new cases, 42 are males and 40 are females.

In the meantime, there were 144 more recoveries, increasing the total to 8,098.

Some 99 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

