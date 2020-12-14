Chapelton gets free public Wi-Fi

Chapelton became the second town in Clarendon to benefit from free public Wi-Fi, courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF). The launch was done in Chapelton square last Thursday.

Free public Wi-Fi was launched in May Pen, the parish capital, on November 22.

Chief executive officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, said the COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated the need for Internet access.

“The Universal Service Fund is on a quest to outfit the major townships of the country with free public Wi-Fi, now more so than time passed because of the COVID experience,” Dawes said.

He added: “Clarendon keeps pouring in requests, so we’ll have to prioritise, but certainly there will be other areas. I can’t say now what area will be next in Clarendon, but Clarendon will definitely benefit from other deployments.”

Member of Parliament for North Central Clarendon Robert Morgan expressed enthusiasm about the initiative.

High-Speed Implementation

Stating that the implementation was done “in record time”, Morgan said: “I made the request before September. I won on September 3, and now early December we have free Wi-Fi in Chapelton. It tells you the kind of energy the government is trying to bring to representation. We’re not going to sit down and wait. We’re going to follow up and get things done.”

Referencing a first-hand experience to limited access to resources in the rural community, Morgan said: “I’ve always had that at the fore of my mind, access to the Internet, to resources and devices to allow children and other people in the community to be able to be equal to other people in society who have access.”

“Giving them that access gives them the ability to have some equity within society and help them to progress, and that will help to build better families and a better community ,” he added.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who delivered the keynote address at the launch ceremony, said Internet connectivity has become crucial.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Vaz said: “The initiative started before the pandemic so the pace at which we were rolling out had to be increased, because there are too many deep rural areas that have no connectivity whatsoever. The pandemic has forced us to fast tract things.”

He added: “We’ve given out 40,000 tablets, so we need to make sure connectivity is there to ensure best use of the tablets we have given out.”

According to Vaz, Chapelton is the 14th town to have benefited under the programme. He noted that most of the benefiting areas are in rural demographies.

Christine Munroe-Walters, principal of Chapelton Primary School, lauded the initiative. According to her, only about 61 per cent of her students have been accessing virtual classes, citing lack of devices and no Internet connectivity.

“Many of our students will benefit because they have it right at their access. The students can sit in the park, have access and be a part of class,” she said.

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maradgh told The Gleaner that the towns of Rock River, Spauldings, Kellits and Lionel Town are among those next on the priority list.