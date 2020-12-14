Eighteen charged in Kingston following arrests at illegal event

Lawmen assigned to the Hunts Bay Police say they have arrested and charged eighteen persons, including six females, for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, along Omara Road, Kingston 10 on Sunday, December 13.

Reports are that about 10:15 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area, when they noticed an illegal party in session.

All eighteen persons were arrested, processed and later granted bail.

They are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, January 21, 2021 to answer to charges laid against them.

