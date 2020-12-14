Hanover cops to tighten control during the festive season

WESTERN BUREAU:

Commanding Officer for Hanover Superintendent Sharon Beeput has given a commitment to the residents of the parish that the police will be stepping up their crime-fighting activities over the Christmas season with a view to keeping them safe by blunting criminal activities.

“We will continue to focus on some areas within the parish that are deemed as ‘hotspots’, and areas that we have a lot of activities,” said Beeput, while speaking at the recent monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation. “We are looking at our town centres, transportation centres, the business establishments, cash centres and individuals that will be transporting money, and vehicle theft.

“We will be ensuring that we increase our presence in all those areas,” added Beeput, who noted that pickpockets, who are usually quite prevalent over the holiday period, will be getting special attention from the police.

Traffic congestion, especially within the two main towns of Hopewell and Lucea, was also outlined as areas that will be receiving special attention as part of the overall drive to maintain law and order.

“We have been having some special operations that we have been embarking on with the motor vehicle examiners, as we will be trying to lower the number of traffic fatalities in this area over the period,” stated Beeput.

She also noted that since the start of December, three illegal guns and a quantity of ammunition were taken off the streets of Hanover, which resulted in the arrest of four persons. She further pointed out that the work of the police across the parish has been proving fruitful as within the circuit court, now ongoing in Lucea, some eight convictions have been secured recently – five for lottery scamming and three for sexual offences.

Praise for Police

Lucea’s Mayor, Sheridan Samuels, heaped praise on the police for their continued vigilance against criminal elements and was obviously delighted with the recent seizure of firearms.

“I am really impressed with the work that the police are doing within this parish, because even if we get just one of the illegal guns that are out there now it is very good, and they have retrieved three of them,” said Samuels. “I hope that they will be able to get some more (of the guns) that are on the streets.”

Some of the other councillors also praised Beeput, the only female commanding officer in western Jamaica, for the creative use of the officers under her command, which has resulted in increased police presence across the parish in recent times.

In signalling her intention to remain vigilant, Beeput emphasised that the curfew hours that are in place will be strictly maintained by the police. She added that it is the hope of the police that all the residents of the parish will cooperate so that the parish stays safe during the Christmas holiday.