Over 100 pounds of ganja seized in Patrick City

Five persons were arrested in connection with the seizure of over 100 pounds of compressed ganja with a street value of JMD 400,000.

The discovery was made during a joint police/military operation conducted in Patrick City, Kingston 20.

Reports are that on Sunday, December 13, the narcotics team was conducting a search when they discovered the compressed ganja in two bags.

Five persons were taken into custody on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

This follows last Thursday's $2 billion cocaine bust at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. An airport employee has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Narcotics Division says it will be unrelenting in its efforts to thwart the activities of drug smuggling organizations who seek to use the ports to facilitate their illegal operations.

