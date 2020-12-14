ZOSOs should replace benevolent dons – Chang

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says zones of special operations (ZOSOs) established in volatile and depressed communities should seek to eliminate the influence of “benevolent dons” and position the security forces and state agencies as the key influencers in the troubled areas.

“The policing operation is crucial, it must be conducted in a manner to win the trust of the community, but also separate the poor people in the community from dependency and generous gangs,” Chang declared during Thursday’s meeting of the parliamentary committee established to review the law governing the ZOSOs.

Chang chaired the meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Law Reform (ZOSO) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017, in Gordon House. The committee, comprising 15 members, was meeting for the first time.

“There are a lot of what are called ‘benevolent dons’ in communities. They will be brutal in disciplinary matters, but they will ensure funds reach for lunch money and then abuse the girls at a later stage,” Chang told members of the committee.

“They will have back-to-school treats; they will do all kinds of things to reinforce their own goodwill, while exploiting the community,” he added.

Chang said that members of the police force are being trained to win the trust of the community.

With the ‘informa fi dead’ culture still holding sway in many depressed communities, Chang said residents are afraid to talk to the police because of the “consequences” that could flow from that kind of engagement.

“We have to ensure that they feel safe going to school because two communities are at war, so the security element plays a role.”

Acknowledging that there were major weaknesses in the social security side of ZOSO, Chang suggested that the law should be amended to introduce a strong legal framework that would hold the agencies of government accountable for carrying out their mandates in communities under the ZOSO legislation.

“That is the approach that we have to look at to hold the MDAs (ministry, department and agencies) accountable in really doing better quality services to these communities because, ultimately, that is what will make the difference,” he said.

While praising the success of the first ZOSO in Mount Salem, St James, Chang said that there have been mixed results coming out of Denham Town in West Kingston. ZOSOs have been declared in both communities for about three years.

The other two communities where ZOSOs have been established are August Town and Greenwich Town.

At its second meeting scheduled for January 13 next year, the committee will be inviting the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force, and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund to make submissions.

Submissions are also expected from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Norman Manley Law School, the Office of the Public Defender, residents from communities where ZOSOs are established, and civil society groups, among others.

Committee member Fitz Jackson suggested that the Government should establish indicators to determine when a ZOSO should be lifted.