Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee charged with gun offences

Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russell, was held in New Kingston on Monday night after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of police specialised operations unit.

The police say the men in the vehicle were searched and the firearm was found in Russell's waistband.

He remains in police custody and is to appear in court on January 6, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Members of the police SWAT team on Holborn Road at the intersection with Renfrew Road. Earlier, dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta was held, reportedly in connection with an illegal gun - @rmakyn video #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/94jjQM76jU — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) December 15, 2020

The police say Tommy Lee is also the subject of other criminal investigations.

Meanwhile, the other men held along with him remain in police custody and are being investigated by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Unit.

