Firearm seized in downtown Kingston, man charged

One man was arrested and charged following the seizure of a .380 pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation in Oxford Mall, Kingston 14 yesterday.

Accused is 25-year-old Shavon Ewan, otherwise called 'Archestra', of a Kingston 11 address.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, lawmen were on operation in downtown Kingston when Ewan was accosted, searched and the weapon found. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

