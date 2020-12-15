Man in custody for firearm and ammunition seizure in St Catherine

One man is in police custody following the seizure of a 9mm pistol in Ginger Piece district, Browns Hall in St Catherine on Sunday, December 13.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that between 5:00 a.m. and midday, lawmen were on surge operation when the firearm, along with five rounds of ammunition, was seized on a premises and a man taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

The police are urging the public to report illegal weapons by calling the nearest police station, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

