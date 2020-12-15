Newborn baby found abandoned in Coronation Market

The Kingston West police are seeking the public's assistance to find the parents of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned in the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston on Monday, December 14.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., a homeless man saw the baby in the market and raised an alarm.

The police responded and the child was taken to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441 or 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

