PM announces tighter measures for Westmoreland as COVID cases surge

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a tighter curfew and other COVID containment measures for Westmoreland as cases of the infection continue to surge.

Over the past couple of weeks, health officials have been raising alarm about the increase in COVID cases in Westmoreland.

New COVID measures for Westmoreland:

1. Curfew

7 p.m to 5 a.m daily

(Effective Wednesday, December 16 to Thursday, December 31)

2. Public gathering

Limited to 10 people, down from the 15 permitted elsewhere

3. Grand Market cancelled

4. Burials

(Remain at 15 persons)

In announcing the new measures in Parliament today, Holness said Westmoreland has 117 active COVID cases, 76 of which were confirmed last week.

It also has a very high positivity rate.

"One out of every three persons tested were positive for the coronavirus," Holness said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the establishment of the field hospital in the parish was delayed due to recent heavy rains.

At the same time, the four hospitals in the western region are currently at 80 to 90 per cent bed occupancy.

The Savanna-la-mar hospital is up to 87 per cent occupancy with 15 of 18 COVID beds occupied.

Some 18 patients in the emergency section of the hospital are also awaiting bed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.