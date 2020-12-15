PNP launches fund to help party workers

Long-standing People’s National Party (PNP) workers who are in need of assistance will be receiving support soon as Mark Golding, the PNP president, has made good on his presidential election campaign pledge to help party faithfuls who have served diligently for many years.

Yesterday, Golding presided over the launch of the O.T. Fairclough Trust Fund for party workers at the headquarters of the PNP on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

An initial $15 million will be deposited into the fund to assist the party workers.

The fund is named after the PNP’s founding father Osmond Theodore Fairclough, who was a radical leader in the 1930s and is responsible for the ideological structure of the party. The naming is a recognition of his distinguished contribution to the party and, by extension, the country.

“It is a commitment that I gave in my campaign for the presidency of the party and, therefore, it was something that I wanted to work on as soon as the election was over and we have been working on this,” Golding said.

Five trustees have been selected to manage the fund.

The trustees are Burchell Whiteman, Peter Reid, Kartin Casserly, Norman Grant, and PNP treasurer Kisha Anderson.

