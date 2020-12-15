Probe launched to determine if Sandals Resort breached COVID-19 protocols

ST. GEORGE’S. Grenada, Dec. 15, CMC – An investigation has been launched to determine if the Sandals All-Inclusive Resort breached COVID-19 protocols, in the wake of the recent increase in positive cases in Grenada.

In an address to the nation Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell announced that there will be an urgent meeting with the owners of the property.

“The COVID-19 Committee has directed the Ministry of Health to convene an urgent meeting with the owners of Sandals Grenada,” he said.

“Obviously, there was a breakdown in the hotel’s application of the recommended protocols and while we seek to determine the exact nature of this breakdown, we must as a Government, enforce the law where breaches have been determined,” said Mitchell who disclosed that his administration is already committed to revisiting the protocols under which hotels operate to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect the health and safety of employees.

“The harsh reality is that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, with some places experiencing second and third waves of infections and being forced into lockdown mode again, as a containment measure.”

Mitchell, who is also the Minister for National Security said that since the start of the pandemic, Grenada has avoided the need for more severe measures, due in part to the rigorous protocols implemented and which citizens have abided with, for the most part.

“The magnitude of the newly identified cluster, signals in no uncertain terms that it cannot be business as usual this Christmas season. It will not be wise for us to sacrifice a few moments of pleasure or monetary gain this Christmas, only to face possible severe health consequences and even death in the aftermath. I, therefore appeal to one and all, to exercise restraint and to be responsible,” he said.

“The current situation is indeed alarming, but I must assure you, it is under control. It is important that we continue to maintain the balance between protecting lives and saving livelihoods, without having to resort to another period of lockdown,” he added.

Grenada currently has 40 active cases, 38 of which are connected to the all-inclusive property which resumed operations in October.

