Three new COVID-19 deaths, 83 additional cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 276.

The deceased are a 63-year-old female from St James, an 18-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 56-year-old female from St James.

The death of the 56-year-old was previously under investigation.

One other death has been listed as coincidental. That death was also previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 83 new cases, with ages ranging from 9 months to 86 years, pushing the total to 11,875 with 3,234 active.

One hundred and fourteen more people recovered from the disease, increasing the number of recoveries to 8,212.

Some 103 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 17 critically ill.

