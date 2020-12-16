32 new COVID-19 cases

There were no deaths directly linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

There were also no new deaths under investigation.

Two deaths are deemed coincidental, one of which was previously under investigation.

This means the total fatalities from COVID-19 since March 10 remains at 276.

There were 32 new cases of the disease, with ages ranging from 3 years to 90 years, bringing the total number of cases up to 11,907 of which 3,106 are deemed active.

Of the new cases, 10 are males and 22 are females.

One hundred and fifty nine people have recovered from the disease, which puts the number of people who have now recovered at 8,371.

One hundred and one people are in hospital, 22 are critically ill and 13 are moderately ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.