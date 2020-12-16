Laden sentenced to four years

Dancehall deejay, Laden, was handed a four-year prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court today.

The entertainer, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons was also handed an 18-month sentence for illegal possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

The police report that about 10:40 p.m. on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached.

A chase ensued and during the chase, an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

The object turned out to be a firearm.

