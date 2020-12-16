Major changes coming to adoption and abandoned babies issues

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says there needs to be fundamental change in how the society and state handles the issues of adoption and abandonment.

“We need to better support families and parents in need, whether to improve their material and psycho-social situation so they are able to care for and raise their child, or to place the child with one of the many approved, waiting families,” Williams said.

Her comment comes amid news of a baby abandoned at the Coronation Market yesterday.

Reports from the Kingston West police are that about 7 p.m. on Monday, a homeless man saw the baby girl in the market and raised an alarm.

The police responded and the child was taken to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, indicated that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) a unit of Ministry of Education, has activated its processes to take control of the situation of the abandoned baby as a matter of urgency.

“We understand the hardship and emotional stress that parents sometimes encounter. Abandoning a child is an act driven by desperation, and we should be compassionate towards any parent who feels that is the best option for their child.”

He noted that while the policy of the government is to have children remain with their biological families, there are situations in which this is not possible.

“The child’s best interest is always paramount. There are existing facilities to receive and take care of abandoned babies and babies relinquished by the birthparent at the hospital, however, the child’s best interest is to be placed with an approved foster family or prospective adopter without delay.”

Morgan added that there are over one hundred approved adopters waiting for the CPFSA to place a child with them; some have been on the list for as long as five years

“Minister Williams and myself have been working with the CPFSA to deal specifically with the issues of babies left unattended, and babies who are left at the hospital, with a view to placing them with families far sooner than currently obtains. There are also several older children in state care who may be eligible for adoption; processing their cases is another priority action we have mandated the CPFSA to work on."

Morgan believes that abandoned babies should be placed in loving foster families while the CPFSA carries out its investigations.

"We have spent the last two months working towards making this standard procedure, and Cabinet will very soon be asked to give direction on this issue. Abandoned and relinquished babies should not be in facilities. We will announce and implement the changes early next year. The CPFSA needs all of Jamaica’s support to perform their mandate. Admittedly the agency needs more resources to better carry out their duties; we are seeking to increase the number of social workers and build the agency’s capacity to shorten the timelines between children entering care and being placed in approved foster or adoptive families. The time it takes for a child to be placed with a forever family is much too long. This must change.”

The ministry says it is also working on fast tracking the tabling of a new Adoption Act.

“Our 1958 Act was copied from the British; they have revised their laws four times since. Our adoption laws and processes need to be updated to better serve children who are adopted, the families that adopt them, and birthparents," Williams said.

Rochelle Dixon, public relations and communications manager at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, said the agency has received numerous queries from persons who are interested in giving the baby girl a home.

