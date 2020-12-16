McKenzie cautions COVID exploiters, reiterates ban on parties

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has reiterated that no party has been permitted by any municipality across the country, and cautions anyone using the COVID-19 pandemic to exploit and obtain funding.

This after the authorities unearthed plans by an unnamed group who was soliciting funds to host a treat for the Portland Infirmary and homeless people.

McKenzie was speaking at today's handover ceremony of 28 Digicel smartphones for its ‘Virtually Connected While Socially Distant’ initiative at the ministry’s offices at 61 Hagley Park Road, Kingston.

The initiative is aimed at keeping its 1,377 residents living in state-operated infirmaries and golden age homes socially connected with family and friends through technology.

There are no active COVID-19 cases at any of the infirmaries across Jamaica.

"This organisation has had no discussions at all with the Portland Municipal Corporation. There is no permission that has been granted, but yet these individuals are out there soliciting money under the guise that they are putting on a treat for the homeless and the infirmary.”

The minister said it is imperative for the public to know that there are no such events that are organised or planned to take place in any infirmaries across the country.

“We are not soliciting any funds from anybody. The Government has provided all the funds to feed, to maintain the institutions and also to provide meals for the homeless population right across the country,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie reiterated that he will not allow unscrupulous persons to exploit funding from others under the guise of helping out during the pandemic.

Social media party advertisers were also warned.

“Let me again use this opportunity this morning to remind Jamaicans that the ban on parties is still in place. No permits will be issued for any party, whether it is uptown, downtown, around town or behind town. No permits will be issued for any form of entertainment.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

