NWC closes Trelawny office

The National Water Commission (NWC) has closed its office in Martha Brae, Trelawny as a precautionary health measure.

The utility company says persons who wish to do business with them can utilise their online platforms, including their webchat at https://www.nwcjamaica.com

Customers may also make payments via iPay, any of the various payment agencies or any online banking platforms.

The NWC is also accessible through its contact centre – 888-225-5692 or customercare@nwc.com.jm.

The NWC says it will advise when the Trelawny office will be reopened for business.

