Poultry farmer charged with praedial larceny

A St James farmer has been arrested and charged with breaches of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act: Failure to Produce Agricultural Receipt, following an incident on Tuesday, December 15.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen signalled the driver of a white Toyota Corolla motor car to stop on the Jones Town main road. A search of the vehicle revealed six bags of oranges.

Brown, the only occupant of the vehicle, failed to produce a receipt for the oranges and was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court on Friday, January 1.

